Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

The President joins the family, friends, business and political associates of the Tafidan Adamawa and Wakilin Ganye in celebrating this new age, heralded by years of selfless and sacrificial contributions to the development of Nigeria’s private and public sectors.

Tinubu said that Tukur has a rich legacy of philanthropy and service to the nation across various capacities.

He extolled the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party for his visionary leadership, which is remarkably reflected in his democratic credentials of contesting and winning elections, while consistently advocating for good governance nationwide.

Tukur was a former General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Minister of Industries and most recently the Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group.

The president said that Tukur’s wealth of experience and wisdom, accruing through many years of service would always serve as an important resource pool for growth in Nigeria and Africa.