Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Ngalele, Uchegbu, renowned for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London (UCL).

Ngelale said that President Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Uchegbu and commended her for being an excellent ambassador of Nigeria.

He said the President described Uchegbu as an epitome of the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that are consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.

He said Tinubu also praised her relentless efforts towards advancing the frontiers of pharmaceutical science.