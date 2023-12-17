ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also praised Uchegbu's relentless efforts towards advancing the frontiers of pharmaceutical science.

Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, Ijeoma Uchegbu [Wiki]
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Ngalele, Uchegbu, renowned for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London (UCL).

Ngelale said that President Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Uchegbu and commended her for being an excellent ambassador of Nigeria.

He said the President described Uchegbu as an epitome of the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that are consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.

”While wishing the Nigerian-born Professor more success as she takes on this important role, President Tinubu assures Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration remains committed to building a robust interface mechanism that harnesses ideas, promotes investment opportunities, and strengthens bonds, in line with his ‘4D Foreign Policy’,” Ngelale said.

