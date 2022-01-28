RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Lately, Tinubu had travelled to many states in the country for consultations over his political ambition.

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)
Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has travelled out of the country to ‘rest and strategise’.

Recommended articles

According to Punch, a member of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement’s Working Committees disclosed that the politician left the country on Friday, January 28, 2022.

“He travelled abroad to rest after going around the country for consultations. He travelled to rest and strategise.” the source said.

Recall that earlier in the month, Tinubu visited President, Muhammadu Buhari and announced to State House correspondents that he had informed the President of his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Following the announcement, Tinubu travelled to many states in the country for consultations over his political ambition.

Tinubu announced his presidential ambition three months after he returned from London, where he was said to have undergone knee surgery.

But yesterday, Tinubu was absent at the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) movement’s working committees in Lagos.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.