Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has travelled out of the country to ‘rest and strategise’.
Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition
Lately, Tinubu had travelled to many states in the country for consultations over his political ambition.
According to Punch, a member of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement’s Working Committees disclosed that the politician left the country on Friday, January 28, 2022.
“He travelled abroad to rest after going around the country for consultations. He travelled to rest and strategise.” the source said.
Recall that earlier in the month, Tinubu visited President, Muhammadu Buhari and announced to State House correspondents that he had informed the President of his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.
Following the announcement, Tinubu travelled to many states in the country for consultations over his political ambition.
Tinubu announced his presidential ambition three months after he returned from London, where he was said to have undergone knee surgery.
But yesterday, Tinubu was absent at the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) movement’s working committees in Lagos.
