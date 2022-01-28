Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

According to Punch, a member of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement’s Working Committees disclosed that the politician left the country on Friday, January 28, 2022.

“He travelled abroad to rest after going around the country for consultations. He travelled to rest and strategise.” the source said.

Recall that earlier in the month, Tinubu visited President, Muhammadu Buhari and announced to State House correspondents that he had informed the President of his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Following the announcement, Tinubu travelled to many states in the country for consultations over his political ambition.

Tinubu announced his presidential ambition three months after he returned from London, where he was said to have undergone knee surgery.