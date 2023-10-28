ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu felicitates Oba of Lagos Akiolu @80

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu thanked the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

President Bola Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos.
President Bola Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos.

Recommended articles

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge.

The president also said that the traditional ruler was a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance. Baba is a defender of the truth and his people.

“My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

Tinubu thanked the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless.

“May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” Tinubu prayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president further said that the Oba of Lagos was a monarch of many achievements.

“He rose to the pinnacle of his professional career, retiring as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. The Oba is a fellow of the Nigerian Law School.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra border communities decry incessant attacks by Kogi, Enugu neighbours

Anambra border communities decry incessant attacks by Kogi, Enugu neighbours

FG to begin comprehensive repair of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

FG to begin comprehensive repair of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson

President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson

100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London demand ceasefire

100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London demand ceasefire

Work to begin on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road soon – Gov Abiodun

Work to begin on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road soon – Gov Abiodun

Senator Yari donates Android smartphones to APC social media handlers

Senator Yari donates Android smartphones to APC social media handlers

Erdoğan’s fiery speech causes tension, Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey

Erdoğan’s fiery speech causes tension, Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey

UN agency ‘immensely worried’ after losing contact to staff in Gaza

UN agency ‘immensely worried’ after losing contact to staff in Gaza

Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa governor

Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa governor

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport