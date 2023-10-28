Tinubu felicitates Oba of Lagos Akiolu @80

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge.

The president also said that the traditional ruler was a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness.

“He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance. Baba is a defender of the truth and his people.

“My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

Tinubu thanked the Eleko of Eko for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless.

“May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” Tinubu prayed.

The president further said that the Oba of Lagos was a monarch of many achievements.