Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP) raised the alarm in a letter addressed to the President, the National Security Adviser, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The group, led by Comrade Bello Yakubu, accused Governor Lawal of paying ₦1.378 billion to bandits under the guise of peacebuilding efforts, which allegedly worsened violent attacks in Zamfara.

"Governor Lawal paid N1.378 billion to bandits as of July 2, 2024, under the pretext of peacebuilding. However, instead of reducing terrorism, there has been an upsurge in violent activities," Yakubu stated.

Earlier in September, the state government dismissed allegations of releasing hung funds to some bandits’ kingpins.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, said the allegations “were not only fake but also mischievous, misleading, malicious and false.”

Meanwhile, the ZYVP claimed that whistleblowers who exposed these payments are being held incommunicado on Lawal's orders and charged with forgery to divert attention.

"Whistleblowers are being falsely accused and detained without communication on Governor Lawal's directives," Yakubu added.

The group further raised suspicions regarding Lawal's recent visit to the United States, alleging connections to terrorist activities.

They urged President Tinubu to investigate the governor's conduct to protect national security.