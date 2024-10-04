ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Bayo Wahab

The letter reflects deep concerns over the alleged involvement of state leadership in terrorism and urges immediate action.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

The Zamfara Youth Vanguard for Peace (ZYVP) raised the alarm in a letter addressed to the President, the National Security Adviser, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The group, led by Comrade Bello Yakubu, accused Governor Lawal of paying ₦1.378 billion to bandits under the guise of peacebuilding efforts, which allegedly worsened violent attacks in Zamfara.

"Governor Lawal paid N1.378 billion to bandits as of July 2, 2024, under the pretext of peacebuilding. However, instead of reducing terrorism, there has been an upsurge in violent activities," Yakubu stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC] Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in September, the state government dismissed allegations of releasing hung funds to some bandits’ kingpins.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, said the allegations “were not only fake but also mischievous, misleading, malicious and false.”

Meanwhile, the ZYVP claimed that whistleblowers who exposed these payments are being held incommunicado on Lawal's orders and charged with forgery to divert attention.

READ ALSO: Is Gov Lawal linked with video indicting Matawalle of terrorism? Detail emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whistleblowers are being falsely accused and detained without communication on Governor Lawal's directives," Yakubu added.

The group further raised suspicions regarding Lawal's recent visit to the United States, alleging connections to terrorist activities.

They urged President Tinubu to investigate the governor's conduct to protect national security.

"A judicial inquiry is crucial to exposing his role in terrorism and preventing further attacks," Yakubu urged.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria