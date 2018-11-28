Pulse.ng logo
Tinubu explains why Buhari must continue to rule

Nigeria must never be allowed to go back to the corruption, greed and selfishness - Tinubu

  • Published:
APC solution to four years of frustration in Ekiti – Tinubu play

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu

(PM NEWS Nigeria)

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerians not to allow People's Democratic Party (PDP) back to rule.

Tinubu said Nigerians could not afford to go back to the "scavengers, who personalised governance because of their greed".

During his remark at the inauguration ceremony of Gboyega Oyetola as Osun state governor, the former Lagos governor stressed that the PDP has nothing to show for its 16 years in power.

He said, "Nigeria must never be allowed to go back to the corruption, greed and selfishness that have held back our progress. No shaking and no going back to the old foxes, old scavengers and old greed of this country. Look back at their years in government and find out if they laid any good foundation. They didn't, except the personalisation theory of greed.

"There is no going back in the resolve to return President Muhammadu Buhari for another term in office."

He congratulated the former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, for handing over power to a progressive administration. Tinubu assured the new governor that his administration would be supported by progressives in all parts of the country.

He urged the new governor and his deputy to tread on the path that will engender progressive development, put smiles on people's faces and take the country to higher heights.

