ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Customs boss said Tinubu took the decision to promote food security and ensure that Nigerians don't go to bed on empty stomachs.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to return all seized food items to their owners for onward retailing in the Nigerian markets.

Recommended articles

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders at Kwangwalam, a border town in the Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

In the wake of the food crisis and the rising cost of living that rocked the country, some Nigerians decided to smuggle out food produce in trailers to neighbouring countries to earn higher profits.

However, Customs was able to intercept many of the smugglers and confiscate the food items.

ADVERTISEMENT

To promote food security and ensure that Nigerians don't go to bed on empty stomachs, Tinubu has now ordered the return of the seized food items to owners.

According to Adeniyi, the decision was the President’s magnanimous gesture to ensure that Nigerians have enough food to buy at affordable prices from the markets.

“The whole idea is to promote food security and ensure that Nigerians will not be living with hunger and Mr President considers this as one of the strategies that can help address the problem of food security.

“We have over 120 trucks of food items for export seized, which means a lot of food items were taken out of our markets, leading to the unavailability that created some pressure on the prices of these food items. So, we hope that by the time we restock our markets, it will have some positive effects on the prices,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator