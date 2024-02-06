President Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Grammy nominees, praises cultural impact

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees are Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr.

Tinubu celebrates the musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms. He said that disposition had earned the nation enormous soft power across the globe.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose.

“I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the President said.

Tinubu commended these exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.