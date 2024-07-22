Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, he also congratulated all newly elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on the successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu commended the outgoing NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on his stewardship of Nigeria’s foremost legal association. He assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration’s support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), won the presidential election of the NBA held on Saturday. Osigwe, whose legal career spans 25 years since he was called to the Bar in 1999, is set to become the 32nd NBA president when Maikyau completes his two-year tenure in August.

