ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration’s support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.

Bola Tinubu and Afam Osigwe [Daily Post Nigeria]
Bola Tinubu and Afam Osigwe [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, he also congratulated all newly elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on the successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu commended the outgoing NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on his stewardship of Nigeria’s foremost legal association. He assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration’s support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), won the presidential election of the NBA held on Saturday. Osigwe, whose legal career spans 25 years since he was called to the Bar in 1999, is set to become the 32nd NBA president when Maikyau completes his two-year tenure in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osigwe, a former General Secretary of the NBA from 2014 to 2016, secured 20,435 votes, more than half of the total ballots cast for the presidential position, defeating his two rivals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash

Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash

Reps threaten sanctions for agencies, companies absent in $60bn loss probe

Reps threaten sanctions for agencies, companies absent in $60bn loss probe

'My friend has been taunting me' - Dangote regrets investing in Nigeria

'My friend has been taunting me' - Dangote regrets investing in Nigeria

CBAO : les agents virés réintégrés par le ministre du Travail

CBAO : les agents virés réintégrés par le ministre du Travail

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall