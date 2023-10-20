Tinubu confirms Adeniyi’s appointment as CG Customs
The President tasks Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.
Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.
According to the statement, the President tasks Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.
“The appointment takes effect from Oct. 19 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).”
