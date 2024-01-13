ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu condoles with Zulum over death of media aide, Isa Gusau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and his media aide (now late) Isa Gusau [Twitter:@ZagazOlaMakama]
Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and his media aide (now late) Isa Gusau [Twitter:@ZagazOlaMakama]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gusau was Zulum’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy until his death.

The president condoled with the Gusau family, his professional colleagues, the government and the people of Borno over the loss.

“The late Gusau was a diligent professional who was uncompromising on his virtuous principles,” he said.

Gusau was a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK; the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) UK; the International Public Relations Association, UK, and the African Public Relations Association.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss.

News Agency Of Nigeria

