Tinubu condoles with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

Tinubu urged everyone to honor late Dare by committing themselves to a life of compassion and togetherness that the deceased believed in.

Sen. Bola Tinubu has commiserated with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over the death of his son, Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, known as Dare.

Tinubu in a condolence message on Friday in Lagos prayed for repose of the soul of the late pastor.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday announced the death of Dare, the third child of Pastor Adeboye.

He was born on June 9, 1978 and died on May 4, 2021.

“Pastor Dare’s ministry helped bring the word of God to many Nigerians across the country.

“He lived a life of exemplary service to God and to his church,” he said.

The APC leader and former governor of Lagos State said that the deceased would be remembered with the deepest affection and love, not only by his family but also by the multitude of people whose lives he touched with his ministry.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to the deceased mother, Pastor Folu Adeboye, the Adeboye family and the RCCG community.

“May Almighty God give abiding peace and comfort to Pastor Dare’s parents, wife, children and the whole RCCG family so that they may have the strength to bear this loss.

“May he rest in perfect peace in the Garden of Almighty God,” he said.

