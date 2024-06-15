ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu condoles with Emeka Anyaoku over passing of brother in-law

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also condoled with the Kasunmu and Williams families.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the late Kasunmu was the brother of Chief Olubunmi Anyaoku, the wife of the former Commonwealth secretary-general.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, said the president also extolled Kasunmu’s virtues.

He described Kasunmu as a remarkable individual who made significant contributions to his family, community and society.

“President Tinubu fondly recalls that the deceased’s late mother, Chief (Mrs) Elfreda Williams Kasunmu (a.k.a. Mama Loke), a successful career woman, was an intimate friend of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji,” the statement said.

“The President also commiserates with the widow of Chief Kasunmu, Mrs Kemi Kasunmu, and the entire family, and assures them of his support in this time of mourning.

“The president prays for the repose of the soul of the departed,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

