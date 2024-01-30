ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu condemns murder of 2 traditional rulers in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babatuyi stressed that security is not the sole responsibility of the government and security agencies.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale conveyed the president's condemnation in a statement, assuring the nation that the perpetrators of this heinous act would face justice.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the entire people of Ekiti State.

In response to the escalating insecurity, President Tinubu has directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers from a private nursery and primary school in Emure Ekiti, who were kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

He noted that the security of life and property remains a top priority for the government, and efforts are being intensified to fortify the nation's security architecture for better outcomes.

On Monday, January 29, 2023, tragedy struck as three traditional rulers returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti were ambushed and two of them, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Olatunde Olusola, were fatally shot.

The same day, gunmen abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school and their bus driver at Eporo-Ekiti, adding to the growing concern over security in the state.

The Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has also expressed its condemnation of the gruesome murders and the heartless kidnapping. In a statement signed by the council’s Chairman, Seun Ogunsakin, and Secretary, Mr Kayode Babatuyi, the council called the acts "dastardly" and "unfortunate."

The council raised serious concerns about the rising insecurity in the country, urging the government to reorganise the security architecture.

It specifically called for the proper equipping of the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in combating crime.

The chairman highlighted that Ekiti State had enjoyed relative peace over the years but attributed recent violent attacks to an influx of criminal elements from neighboring states.

The council urged security agencies to collaborate and flush out criminal elements from the state, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation into the killing of the two traditional rulers.

He called on the public to report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods, emphasising that such cooperation would enhance the proactive approach of security agencies in curbing insecurity.

"Yesterday was indeed a black Monday in Ekiti State with the killing of two traditional rulers and the kidnap of some primary school pupils and their teachers," said Babatuyi.

"The innocent children and their teachers must be brought back home safely, while their abductors must be apprehended and made to face the music."

News Agency Of Nigeria

