Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, in a statement on Wednesday said Shettima stated this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice-president spoke shortly after he was decorated with the emblem of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibrin.

He said the administration’s resolve was in acknowledgement of the sacrifices of service personnel to the unity of Nigeria and sustenance of global peace. Shettima recalled the heroics of Nigerian service personnel in conflict theatres at home, across Africa and beyond.

He said, "We really need to identify with the families of our fallen heroes, those who made the supreme sacrifice in the enthronement of peace in our country and our world in general, from Congo to Liberia, Sierra Leone and beyond.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who paid the supreme price. We have the moral burden to support them.”

Earlier, Jibrin, explained that the annual armed forces remembrance day celebration was a solemn occasion dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He urged Nigerians to always remember the families of the fallen heroes, especially by contributing resources through the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of their loved ones.