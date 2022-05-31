RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu commiserates with Wike over death of 30 people in stampede

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Bola Tinubu, a Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over last Saturday’s stampede at a church programme in Port Harcourt.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Tinubu in a condolence message signed by him on Monday in Lagos, also expressed his condolences to the Rivers people over the incident that killed 30 persons.

Recommended articles

“I offer my sincere condolences to the governor, the good people of Rivers State and to the bereaved families, friends and loved ones of all those who sadly perished in the recent catastrophic stampede in Port Harcourt.

“This was a devastating and unfortunate disaster, which took place in the cruelest of circumstances – at an event organised by a local church to provide food, clothing and spiritual guidance to the needy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who sadly lost their lives and with the innocent survivors now forced to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this terrible incident.”

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty guide, guard and keep all those who survived the stampede as they begin the process of healing, recovery and peace.

“I also beseech Almighty Allah to grant your administration, as well as all others around the country, the fortitude and wisdom necessary to implement measures, policies and guidelines to ensure that nothing like this happens again in Rivers, or anywhere else in Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu also commended the state’s police command, men and women of Rivers’ emergency management agencies for their diligence, professionalism and quick response to the disaster.

“As leaders, we must do all that we can to protect the lives of our citizens.

“I offer you my support in this time of grief. It is important that we learn the lessons of this incident and make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No Nigerian territory attacked by Cameroonian separatists – Army

No Nigerian territory attacked by Cameroonian separatists – Army

#LondonToLagos: Kwara Gov salutes biker, Adeyanju on polio campaign

#LondonToLagos: Kwara Gov salutes biker, Adeyanju on polio campaign

Tinubu commiserates with Wike over death of 30 people in stampede

Tinubu commiserates with Wike over death of 30 people in stampede

26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion in Kwara

26 police officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion in Kwara

Petition snubbed as APC screens Tinubu ahead of presidential primaries

Petition snubbed as APC screens Tinubu ahead of presidential primaries

Tambuwal violated PDP convention rule, I could've disrupted the primary - Wike

Tambuwal violated PDP convention rule, I could've disrupted the primary - Wike

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari– Gov. Umahi

“I will never be ashamed to talk good of Buhari”– Gov. Umahi

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

EFCC uncovers another N90b ‘fraud’ against Accountant-General

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari