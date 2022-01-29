RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife's death

Tinubu urges Folarin to accept his wife's passing as the will of Almighty God.

The late Angela Folarin (Punch)

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Senator Teslim Folarin over the death of his wife, Mrs. Angela Nwaka-Folarin.

Tinubu sent his condolences to the Senator in a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman.

Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received the news of the passing of your wife, Mrs. Angela Nwaka Folarin, with shock and sadness. I know her death would hurt deeply knowing how close both of you were.

“We must accept her passing as the will of Almighty God who we cannot question.

“My condolences to you, the children and the entire family.

“We pray that God accepts her soul and grant her eternal rest. May He comfort you and the family at this difficult moment.”

Mrs Folarin died on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the United Kingdom.

