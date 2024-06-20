Tinubu celebrates SA Onanuga's birthday, praises his excellence in journalism

“Mr Onanuga is one of Nigeria’s finest journalists with a string of accomplishments in the media and beyond to show for his efforts,” the president said in a statement on Thursday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

“He was a prominent figure in the pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria and, at various times, had to endure indignities over his progressive beliefs and pursuits.

“He co-founded The News Magazine and was the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of PM News,” Tinubu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president noted that Onanuga previously served as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria. He commended the ace journalist for professional excellence and described him as a dependable and resourceful adviser.