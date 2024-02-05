Tinubu celebrates Gov Abdulrazaq on his birthday, commends development initiatives

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu celebrated the thorough-bred professional and spartan politician whose historic tenure has brought sweeping changes to the political trajectory of the state. The President applauded the governor for the programs, projects, and initiatives his administration has introduced to address the significant needs of the people of Kwara.

He noted especially the KwaraLEARN initiative, which seeks to empower teachers and re-engineer education for the future prosperity of the teeming youths of the State.

Tinubu also commended the governor for his discipline, attunement, and candor, which have bolstered his popularity among the people and broadened the acceptability of progressivism in the state.