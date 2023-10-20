ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu calls for strengthening of partnership between Nigeria & European Union

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president highlighted the importance of economic cooperation with the EU in the areas of digital education, traditional energy, renewable energy, and broadband access.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this said Tinubu stated this when he received a delegation of the EU, led by Ms Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships.

The President welcomed the signing of eight financing agreements between Nigeria and the EU, under the “EU Global Gateway in Nigeria,” at a separate event earlier in Abuja.

“Democracy is not an easy process, but we must fight for democracy and struggle for it to win at all times,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu stressed the importance of economic cooperation with the EU in the areas of digital education, traditional energy, renewable energy, and broadband access. He told the visiting delegation that Nigeria’s economy was going through several long-lasting reforms to render it capable of pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“We have a young and vibrant population, and we are determined to succeed. If we succeed, democracy succeeds. If we succeed, freedom succeeds.

“We need all of our partners’ hands on deck to sail together. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships,” he added.

In her remarks, Urpilainen commended Nigeria for playing a pivotal role as a key partner of the EU, not only in politics and economics, but also in shaping the social landscape across the African continent.

The EU Commissioner explained that over the past four years, the EU has been working to transform the nature of its relationship with Africa by shifting away from the traditional donor-recipient dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the EU seeks to establish an equal and mutually beneficial partnership through the “Global Gateway” investment programme as a flagship example. She noted that this strategy, agreed at the AU-EU Summit in Brussels last year, sets a goal of 300 billion Euros in investments, with 150 billion Euros allocated to Africa.

She thanked Tinubu for the important role Nigeria played in supplying key energy products during its standoff with Russia in recent times.

The EU Commissioner noted that the oil and gas partnership can be expanded, while adding that the “Global Gateway” strategy was designed to expedite the green and digital transformations in EU partner countries, with Nigeria standing as one of its most strategic.

”We are investing in critical infrastructure such as energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure, as well as in human capital, education, and research,” she said.

Other members of the EU delegation include; Samuela Isopi, Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS and Ms Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director of the Africa and European External Action Service (EEAS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are; Ms Lora Borissova, Africa Advisor, Cabinet of EU; and Ms Maria Pilar Palmero Vaquero, Head of Unit for Western Africa, Directorate-General International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for strengthening of partnership between Nigeria & European Union

Tinubu calls for strengthening of partnership between Nigeria & European Union

Jigawa govt approves 100% scholarship increment for indigent students

Jigawa govt approves 100% scholarship increment for indigent students

PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness

PTAD issues urgent call for police pensioners to confirm aliveness

Nigeria, others to get £150bn for infrastructure by 2027 - EU

Nigeria, others to get £150bn for infrastructure by 2027 - EU

How a Facebook video sparked the final downfall of SARS

How a Facebook video sparked the final downfall of SARS

How the #EndSARS movement influenced digital activism in Nigeria

How the #EndSARS movement influenced digital activism in Nigeria

Gov Yusuf decries high death toll from road traffic crashes in the State

Gov Yusuf decries high death toll from road traffic crashes in the State

We are winning drug war in FCT - NDLEA Commander

We are winning drug war in FCT - NDLEA Commander

Celebrations as Tinubu reappoints Ejikeme as PTAD executive secretary

Celebrations as Tinubu reappoints Ejikeme as PTAD executive secretary

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal