ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu believes tourism could lead Nigeria's revenue - Tourism minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that the present administration inherited a lot of issues from the previous administration and it’s doing all possible to fix the country.

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John.
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John.

Recommended articles

Ade-John stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, in commemoration of Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office.

She said the administration was sustaining growth by ensuring that the standard of living improved in the next few months. According to her, the present administration inherited a lot of issues from the previous administration and it’s doing all possible to fix the country.

She said that some difficult policies and decisions have been made, adding that such policies and decisions had brought a trying time for every Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But on a positive note, the president has been very empathetic, doing his best to ensure that at least in the next few months things will improve,” he said.

The minister said that the tourism industry has suffered setbacks in the past due to lack of focus.

“Now, President Tinubu has seen that the country needs to diversify its source of revenue generation.

“He also strongly believes that tourism can be the number one revenue generator for the country, which is part of his "Renewed Hope Agenda", she stated.

Ade-John said that inadequate tourism infrastructure, and insecurity among others were the challenges confronting the sector. She added that providing a "Tourist Help Desk" would foster good relationships and friendliness for tourists and help to grow the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians are naturally friendly and hospitable, but tourism is much more than this.

“We need to be soft-spoken, helpful, be our brother’s keeper at the community level but not just in the cities.

“For us as a people, we need to work on what it takes to be a real Nigerian. I think that it is the most important challenge that we have,” she added.

According to her, tourism is about stories, communities and people, which is the main reason why we need to work on ourselves to boost the sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ododo calls for opposition backing post-tribunal win for Kogi's development

Ododo calls for opposition backing post-tribunal win for Kogi's development

Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Gov Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries

Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Gov Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries

Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations

Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations

Tinubu believes tourism could lead Nigeria's revenue - Tourism minister

Tinubu believes tourism could lead Nigeria's revenue - Tourism minister

Benue lawmakers scrap lifetime pension for ex-governors, deputies

Benue lawmakers scrap lifetime pension for ex-governors, deputies

Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC boss to be buried today

Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC boss to be buried today

NLC President calls for better pay, insurance, pensions for Nigerian journalists

NLC President calls for better pay, insurance, pensions for Nigerian journalists

2027: Why Peter Obi may consider merger - Tanko

2027: Why Peter Obi may consider merger - Tanko

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale