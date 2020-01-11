It was a gathering of the prominent names in Nigerian politics on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Abuja as political heavyweights met at the wedding fatiha of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu.

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari were all seen together Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja

The top politicians, who were seen chatting and throwing banters among themselves were at the mosque for the wedding fatiha of Ribadu’s son, Ismaila and his new wife, Amina.

Former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wammako; a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi also attended the event.