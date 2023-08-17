ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu assures investors of conducive business operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu stated that his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

He spoke at the State House when he received Mr Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president said that the reforms would improve efficiency in business start-up and administration.

He said emphasis would be on efficiency in service, tax reviews and improved security. Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

We are committed to strengthening partnership, encouraging efficiency and creating a suitable environment for investors.

“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments,’’ he said.

Tinubu told the delegation that tax reforms were being undertaken with close adherence to global best practices that would favour businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

“We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria,’’ the president said.

In his remarks, Adeola said the bank was committed to enabling investments in Nigeria with special focus on energy and natural resources and huge portfolio in funding for the oil and gas industry.

“We are very excited about your leadership and we want to restate our commitment to the growth of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Adeola informed the president that the bank supports investments of about two to three billion US dollars annually.

Tinubu assures investors of conducive business operations

