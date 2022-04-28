RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Tinubu asks supporters to pray for Buhari over Nigeria's challenges

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu urged his supporters to direct their prayers toward Nigeria and President Buhari.

President Buhari and Tinubu
President Buhari and Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked his supporters to use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome the plethora of challenges confronting Nigeria.

This was contained in the statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The former Lagos State governor is currently performing lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Titled, "Asíwájú Tinubu thanks Lagos Assembly for Special Tawaf, Calls for Prayers for Nigeria," the statement quoted the 2023 presidential aspirant as thanking the Lagos State House of Assembly and other supporters for the special prayer organised for him.

Tinubu however, urged his supporters to equally spare time to pray for Buhari and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement read, “As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca.

“I’m most honoured by this gesture purposed to be in furtherance of similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for my aspiration to lead our country from 2023.

“However, while thanking Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for this important decision, I enjoin the Speaker and his colleagues to go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well.

“I urge them to intercede on behalf of the nation and beseech Almighty Allah for an end to the challenges besieging our country.

“I urge them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges.

“Pray to Almighty Allah to touch the hearts of bandits and criminal elements in our country so they toe the path of goodness in this blessed month.

“I also enjoin everyone organising or holding similar prayers either for themselves or for some particular causes to also remember to pray for our country in this sacred month.”

Tinbu is one of the leading aspirants in the APC vying to succeed Buhari in 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

