Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Tinubu was received by Wike and his entourage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In a state broadcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Wike declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to give Tinubu a warm reception.

According to ThePunch, the jet of the president-elect landed at the airport at 10:03 am.

Tinubu will commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas respectively.