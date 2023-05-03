Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects
Tinubu's landed at the airport at 10:03 am in Port Harcourt.
Tinubu was received by Wike and his entourage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Port Harcourt International Airport.
In a state broadcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Wike declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to give Tinubu a warm reception.
According to ThePunch, the jet of the president-elect landed at the airport at 10:03 am.
Tinubu will commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas respectively.
After the inauguration of the projects, the president-elect will be hosted later in the evening at the state banquet.
