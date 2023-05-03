The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu's landed at the airport at 10:03 am in Port Harcourt.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)
Tinubu was received by Wike and his entourage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In a state broadcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Wike declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to give Tinubu a warm reception.

According to ThePunch, the jet of the president-elect landed at the airport at 10:03 am.

Tinubu will commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas respectively.

After the inauguration of the projects, the president-elect will be hosted later in the evening at the state banquet.

Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Nigeria is emerging as the next disinformation battleground

FG reacts to ASUU’s arbitration request May 11

Nigeria begs UK govt for mercy as Ekweremadu bags 10 years in jail

Fintiri commends arrest of suspended Adamawa REC

Umahi drums support for South-East Senate Presidency for inclusiveness, unity

Buhari off to London to attend King Charles’ coronation

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

