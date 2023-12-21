Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Nigeria’s Presidential Jet NAF 001, which conveyed the President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 03.55 p.m. local time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

Tinubu was received at by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Olabode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains led by its Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC); State Executive Council; and top government officials were also at the airport to receive the President.

Tinubu was accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and other close aides.

The President came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, who treated him to the traditional music and cultural dance of Lagos.

Tinubu moved around the airport and waved at the crowd, who came out to welcome him to Lagos for the Christmas celebrations.