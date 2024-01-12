ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Ima Elijah

Echono disclosed the allocation details.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This allocation, a noteworthy increase from last year's ₦320 billion, is earmarked for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education during the 2024 cycle.

The announcement was made by Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), during the agency's strategic planning meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions in Abuja on Friday, January 12.

Echono disclosed the allocation details, specifying that universities are set to receive ₦1,906,944,930.00 each, polytechnics ₦1,165,355,235.00 each, and colleges of education ₦1,398,426,282.00 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Echono highlighted, "I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the Year 2024 disbursement guidelines in the total sum of 683,429,268,402.64."

He further detailed that 90.75% of the funds are allocated for direct disbursement, 8.94% for designated special projects, and a stabilisation fund of 2.27% to address emerging issues.

Echono expressed gratitude for the remarkable success, attributing it to sustained efforts in expanding and improving the efficiency of collecting the Education Tax. He acknowledged President Tinubu's gracious approval for an increase in the tax from 2.5% to 3.0% in 2023.

The allocation breakdown indicates that the university intervention cycle for 2024 will include a total sum of ₦1,906,944,930.00, comprising ₦1,656,944,930.00 as annual direct disbursement and ₦250 million as zonal intervention.

Similarly, each polytechnic and college of education will receive ₦1,165,355,235.00 and ₦1,398,426,282.00, respectively, with specific allocations for annual direct disbursement and zonal intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Echono emphasised the significance of this increase, stating, "This represents a very significant increase above our last year’s intervention and indeed every other year, since inception."

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to key stakeholders, including the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, and the Chairmen and members of the Senate and House Committees on TETFund.

Additionally, he acknowledged the unwavering support of the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) in the pursuit of sustainable improvement in tax collection.

Echono concluded by noting that the meeting served as an opportunity to receive feedback and evaluate the performance of the intervention lines.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week