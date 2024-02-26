ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves implementation of Oronsaye report to cut down cost of governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

A committee has been set up for the implementation of the report.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at the end of the council meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He said some Ministries, Departments and Agencies would be scrapped, merged or subsumed into relevant organisations of government.

Idris, however, said the aim was only to cut cost and not throw Nigerians into the labour market. The minister, who said details of the affected MDAs would be made available soon, disclosed that a committee had been set up for its implementation.

Idris also revealed Council's deliberation on the proposed industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urging it to shelve the plan.

He said government had fulfilled more than 85% of the agreements entered into with Labour in September 2023.

The Minister said Labour should consider the efforts of government in addressing the challenges and not allow mischief makers to hijack the situation at this critical period.

Similarly, the council approved the continuation of payment to vulnerable households under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said appropriate measures would be put in place to verify all beneficiaries.

He said all beneficiaries would be identified through their BVN, NIN and account numbers or electronic wallets even after the payment.

Edun said that the reintroduction of the NSIP was in line with the administration's desire of addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable Nigerians.

He added that 12 million households would benfit immediately from the payment of ₦25,000 NSIP initiative.

