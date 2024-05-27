Tinubu approves 21,000 bags of grains for vulnerable Yobe residents

Dr Muhammad Goje, Executive Secretary, of the State Emergency Management Agency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

He said the grains, including rice, maize, guinea corn and millet, were distributed to orphans, widows, Persons With Disabilities (PWD) and other vulnerable groups.

Goje said a committee comprising local government chairmen, anti-corruption groups and security agencies, was earlier constituted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni to handle the distribution exercise across the 17 local government areas of the state.

"The committee at both state and local government levels, profiled beneficiaries, taking into account their name, phone number, sex, disability status, and geocoordinate.

“It ensured transparency, accountability and the grains reached those who needed them most.

"Overall, the grains distribution had a positive impact on the state, with the cost of commodities decreasing and lives were saved across various locations,” he said.

The Executive Secretary said the intervention by the Federal Government complemented the state government’s efforts toward providing succour to the people.

“You will recall that recently, Yobe launched the distribution of 50,000 bags of assorted grains targeting 120,000 vulnerable households across the 17 local government areas to provide food to those who are actually in need.

“Our government had before then, provided several interventions with a fair and transparent distribution to eligible beneficiaries.

“The citizens’ welfare no doubt occupies a primary position on the priority list of this administration, and this explains the continuous interventions by the government to ensure that food is made available to the less privileged and vulnerable persons,” Goje added.

Some beneficiaries of the palliative who spoke with NAN in separate interviews in Damaturu also thanked the President for the intervention.

Fatima Sani, a displaced person, said the grain distribution came at a time when she and her four children were starving.

"I was worried about how I would feed my family during the difficult time, then the grain brought hope to us,” Sani stated.

