Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation
The President tasked the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and live up to the expectations of Nigerians.
Recommended articles
A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said that the appointment was based on the powers vested on Tinubu by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).
He said that the President approved Chira’s appointment after a Federal Civil Service Commission confirmed him as the most qualified candidate out of those screened.
Chira also scored the highest marks in the examination conducted for the office.
Ngelale said that the President tasked the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and live up to the expectations of Nigerians.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng