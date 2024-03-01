ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints new management team of FGN Power company

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FGN Power Company Limited was established to secure financing, coordinate stakeholders, and Contractual arrangements to implement the PPI.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to t the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Ngelale said the appointment was in recognition of the role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development and part of a comprehensive effort to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the new board are Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kenny Anuwe (reappointed); and Company Secretary/Legal Advisor – Prof. Mamman Lawal (reappointed).

Others are Chief Technical Officer (CTO)- Ebenezer Fapohunda; Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)- Babatunde Oniru, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- Julius Olabiyi.

Ngelale said that with the appointment, the new team is expected to work for the realisation of the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy.

He said that this would be through a holistic overhaul, modernisation, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

News Agency Of Nigeria

