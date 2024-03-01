Tinubu appoints new management team for FGN Power company

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to t the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Ngelale said the appointment was in recognition of the role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development and part of a comprehensive effort to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the new board are Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kenny Anuwe (reappointed); and Company Secretary/Legal Advisor – Prof. Mamman Lawal (reappointed).

Others are Chief Technical Officer (CTO)- Ebenezer Fapohunda; Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)- Babatunde Oniru, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- Julius Olabiyi.

The FGN Power Company Limited was established to secure financing, coordinate stakeholders, and Contractual arrangements to implement the PPI.

Ngelale said that with the appointment, the new team is expected to work for the realisation of the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy.