Tinubu appoints new governing councils for Federal Colleges of Education

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president urged the new board members to serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation’s federal colleges of education.

President Bola Tinubu
Ismaila Gadaka, becomes Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, with Abdulhakeem Adegoke, Pam Ishaya, Abubakar Fakai and Zara Usman, as members.

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi, now has Mohammed Takori as Chairman of the Council with Dauda Onipede, Victor Danzaria, Solomon Ayuba and Mario Owumi as members.

The President also appointed Baba Homsuk as Chairman of the Council of Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue, with Kayode Ajiboye, Rex Ogbonna, Jude Ngaji and John Viko, as members.

The Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State, now has Aisha Tahir as Chairman, and Dorren Udechukwu, Bar Yaji, Mustapha Shehu and Joshua Adewale, as members.

Similarly, the Governing Council of Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto, now has Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman, and Olatunji Akinbiyi, Mohammed Malala, Saleh Audu and Lami Oguogho, as members.

The President also approved the appointment of Tukur Jikamshi as Chairman of the Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Benin, Edo, and Abdullahi Loko, Asimiyu Alarape, Abubakar Bello and Christopher Okaeben, as members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

