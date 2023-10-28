ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints new chairman, leadership team for civil service commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jide Jimoh is appointed to represent Lagos and Ogun States while Dr. Festus Oyebade will represent Osun and Oyo.

Newly appointed chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa
The team is subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said that Prof. Tunji Olaopa would chair the leadership.

He named the members to include Mr Daudu Jalo, representing Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States and Ms Gekpe Grace Isu, member representing Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

Others are Dr Chamberlain Nwele representing Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, while Mr Rufus Godwin will represent Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States.

Dr Adamu Husseini will represent Niger and FCT, Mr Aminu Nabegu, Jigawa and Kano States, while Ms Hindatu Abdullahi will represent Kaduna and Katsina States.

Others include Mr Shehu Aliyu, member representing Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, while Ms Odekunle Aduke will represent Kogi and Kwara States.

“Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from Nov. 30, 2023, as the tenure of the current leadership Chairman and membership expires Nov. 29.

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation and digitisation of the federal bureaucracy.

“This will enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
