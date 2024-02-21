Tinubu appoints lawyer Hafsat ABubakar Bakari as new head of NFIU

She is Hafsat ABubakar Bakari, a former Deputy Director in the NFIU; she is taking over from Modibbo Hamman-Tukur. This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that Bakari would serve in an acting capacity until her confirmation by the Senate. He said that the new NFIU head is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing.

The presidential spokesman added that Hafsat was at different times, the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"The President anticipates that Bakari will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role.