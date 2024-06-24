ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olatunji Bello is a lawyer, administrator, journalist, and former secretary to the Lagos State government.

Olatunji Bello is the new CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).
Olatunji Bello is the new CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Recommended articles

The appointment was announced in a statement on Monday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello is a lawyer, administrator, journalist, and former secretary to the Lagos State government.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos; he studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

“He is the winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

“He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the President expects the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure the realisation of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers.

He also expects the agency to ensure the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents