Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

The appointment was announced in a statement on Monday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello is a lawyer, administrator, journalist, and former secretary to the Lagos State government.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos; he studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

“He is the winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

“He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the President expects the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure the realisation of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers.