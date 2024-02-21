Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap new Immigration CG

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the appointment is with effect from March 1.

“The President anticipates that the new comptroller-general will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians.

“As well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.”

He said that Nandap would take over from Mrs Caroline Adepoju, whose term in office expires on Feb. 29.