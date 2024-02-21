ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential aide added that this would enhance the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda of supporting the economic development of the nation.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector and legal services, and he was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM.

Ngelale said that Tinubu expected Gaga to bring renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate during his tenure.

The mandate, he said, includes the provision of finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade, market information and export advisory services to Nigerians.

The Presidential aide added that this would enhance the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda of supporting the economic development of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

