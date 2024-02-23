ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu expects unflagging dedication and professionalism from the new appointees to ensure that AMCON operations become more efficient and transparent.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. He said that the team has Gbenga Alade as Managing Director/CEO with Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi and Lucky Adaghe as Executive Directors.

The presidential aide said Tinubu expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees to ensure that AMCON operations become more efficient and transparent in line with the administration’s determination to sanitise the nation’s financial system to maximise value.

The statement also quoted Ngelale as saying that the president expects the management team to enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

