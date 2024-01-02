Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as Acting CEO of NSIPA
The decision is pending the outcome of investigations into the allegations against Halima Shehu.
This appointment follows the suspension of Halima Shehu, the former head of NSIPA, who faced allegations of corruption and financial malfeasance.
President Tinubu, who appointed Shehu in October 2023, confirmed her position through Senate approval on October 18, 2023.
Dr Egbuwalo, previously serving as the National N-Power Programme manager, steps into the role with a mandate to lead NSIPA in an acting capacity.
