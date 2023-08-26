ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as MD of electricity company

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale said that her new appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position of Executive Director, Liability Management.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for a term of four years.

Dekalu-Thomas has served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8.

He said that the President has, therefore, approved the appointment of Dimla Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

The presidential spokesman said that the appointments took immediate effect.

