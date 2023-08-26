Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as MD of electricity company

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for a term of four years.

Dekalu-Thomas has served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8.

Ngelale said that her new appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position of Executive Director, Liability Management.

He said that the President has, therefore, approved the appointment of Dimla Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.