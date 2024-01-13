ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints board members for gas infrastructure Fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Farouk Ahmed is the NMDPRA Chief Executive, with representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance as part of the board.

President Bola Tinubu
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the MDGIF would be domiciled in the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Ngelale said that Tinubu mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline and patriotism.

He said those virtues were in line with the administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

The appointees are MDGIF Governing Council Chairman – Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; MDGIF Executive Director – Oluwole Adama and MDGIF Governing Council Secretary – Joseph Tolorunshe.

The three MDGIF Independent Members of the board are Ms Amina Maina (North-East), Edet David Ubong (South-South) and Tajudeen Bolaji Musa.

