Tinubu appoints Ayodeji Gbeleyi DG of BPE

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gbeleyi a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

According to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, the President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear on the role.

“The President expects him to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms.

“This would be through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources.

“The President also expects him to advance effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gbeleyi is a financial expert and chartered accountant.

He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, investment and commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure and public administration.

He was the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

