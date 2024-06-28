ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu said he anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions.

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Friday that the new Permanent Secretaries were appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

They are: Dr Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom, Mr Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra, Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi, Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa, Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo, Dr Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara, Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South).

“The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people,” said the statement.

