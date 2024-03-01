ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale said the president approved the appointment based on the appointees’ strength of experience, competence level, qualifications, character and dedication.

President Bola Tinubu

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for a renewable term of four years.

He said the appointment was part of Tinubu’s efforts to enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

The new appointees are Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider and Nafisatu Asabe-Ali, Executive Director, Independent System Operations.

Others are Ogini Chukwuka, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts and Abiodun Afolabi, Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

He said that Tinubu expected the appointees to commit themselves to realising the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering excellent service to Nigerians.

TCN emerged from the defunct National Electric Power Authority as a product of the merger of the Transmission and Operations sectors on April 1, 2004, and incorporated in November 2005.

Being one of the 18 unbundled business units under the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, TCN was issued a transmission licence on 1st July 2006.

It was subsequently issued two licences on June 10, 2013, for electricity transmission and system operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

