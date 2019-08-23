The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to always consider the welfare of the people in his administration’s programmes.

Tinubu gave the advice at the retreat organised for members of State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries, Punch reports.

According to a statement issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the former Lagos governor also urged Sanwo-Olu to work hard to achieve the programmes of the party in the state.

Tinubu urged the state governor to ensure he makes the welfare of the people the cornerstone of his administration’s social development programmes.

The former governor of Lagos State maintained that governance goes beyond possession of talents. He added that character is the key to the success of any leader of a multi-ethnic society.

“Many books on leadership and administration have been written by great thinkers which focused on talent of individuals. But, is leadership about talent alone? I say no. Talent can only give you the opportunity to shine and get recognition among your peers. But it cannot pave the way for success. Talent without character is an effort to nowhere,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos State and current Ministers for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola was also present at the retreat.