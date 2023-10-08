ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu administration will harness Kogi's natural resources - Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president urged the people of the state to vote massively for the APC candidate in the November 11 governorship election for continuity and consolidation.

Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting with the first Class Traditional rulers at the State Government House in Lokoja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president is in Lokoja to flag off the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign for the Nov. 11 election in the state.

Shettima, who said that Kogi was one of the most endowed states in the country, added that the people of the state have no business being poor.

The vice president, therefore, urged the people of the state to vote massively for the APC candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election for continuity and consolidation.

“For the purpose of continuity and consolidation Kogi cannot afford to fall into hostile hands certainly it will deprive Kogi of its rightful share in the nation.”

Shettima disclosed that Tinubu has approved funds for the construction of Gajanan Road.

” Some of the portions of these roads were awarded 17 years ago, there is a need for us to revisit those contracts and if needs be revoke and re-award those contracts for their prompt execution.”

Similarly, the vice president said that Kogi was lucky to have its own as the Minister of Steel Development, who is not a junior minister.

” We will make the natural resources of Kogi work for its citizens. I was in Russia for the Russia-African Summit where we began a conversation for the completion of the Ajaokuta and Idah Street grants.

” The projects are almost 92 to 98 per cent completed. It requires very little to bring it into function but a hostile government in Kogi will find it very difficult to get into any conversation with the federal authorities.

” We need, for the purpose of continuity and consolidation, an APC government in Kogi state. The Ajaokuta plant can be a game changer for the Nigerian nation.

” It has the capacity to assist us in meeting the Eight Points Agenda of the Federal Government with respect to job creation and foreign direct investment.”

He added that Ajaokuta has the capacity to produce components for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses as part of the Federal Government Gas Master Plan to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Shettima said that the Ajaokuta Steel Project if completed has the potential to create up to 500,000 jobs.

Earlier, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi said the state cannot afford to fall into the hands of the opposition with its proximity with the Federal Capital Territory and all the APC states sharing boundary with the state.

He assured the vice president that the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Also, the Attah of Igala, Matthew Opaluwa, said “The traditional rulers in Kogi speak with one voice. As far as security is concerned the governor of Kogi is doing his best.

” And for the coming election, we pray that it’s going to be free, fair and credible. We assure you sir all the royal fathers in this hall are behind you.”

NAN reports that the vice president, after meeting with the traditional rulers, proceeded to Lokoja Township Stadium and addressed APC supporters who turned out to identify with the party.

Shettima enjoined the electorate in the state to ensure the continuation of the APC government in Kogi for improved Federal Government landmark projects in the state.

He, however, emphasised the need for the people of the state to shun all forms of actions capable of causing violence before, during and after the election.

In attendance were the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Minister of Steel Development Shuaibu Audu, APC Governorship candidate in Kogi, Ahmed Ododo, among others.

