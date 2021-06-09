IGP says old tinted glass permits unaffected by recent suspension

The IGP had on Monday, June 7, 2021 suspended the issuance of SPY number plates and tinted glasses permits nationwide.

He said the permits, which are issued on special grounds, have been recklessly processed, and fraudulently obtained by citizens that don't qualify.

The announcement had raised fears that those who already had permits would be harassed by police officers who are fond of extorting citizens.

The IGP allayed those fears in a statement on Wednesday, June 9, noting that all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remain valid.

The statement, signed by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, also noted that the suspension is merely a temporary measure.

He said it would give the Force time to formulate a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

"The IGP noted that the move is part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which is explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria," the statement read.

On the other hand, the IGP said all SPY number plates currently in use by unauthorised users or affixed to unauthorised vehicles must be retrieved immediately.

He also warned that officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the country and in accordance with international best practices when carrying out their duties.