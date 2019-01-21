The Lillypond Container Terminal Customs Command says it generated N23.5 billion as revenue in 2018, as against the N12.3 billion which it generated in 2017.

Mr Faruq Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer of the command, said this in Lagos on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He attributed the increase in the revenue to the continuous dedication of customs officers in the command and the quality service delivery of the Customs Area Comptroller, Lami Wushishi.

Abubakar said that the Customs Area Comptroller had introduced Customs Processing Centres (CPCs) at Lekki and Lagos Free Trade Zones in Lagos.

He recalled that the annual revenue target of the command for 2017 was N10.6 billion, adding, however, that the command was able to generate N12.3 billion.

He said that the N12.3 billion, which was generated in 2017, represented 16 per cent of the revenue target set for the year.

Abubakar stressed that even though the command’s target for 2018 was N17.1 billion, it was able to surpass the target due to Wushishi’s dedication and the support of the officers.

He added that the Customs Area Controller was able to generate increased revenue because she had been able to block all revenue leakages.

The public relations officer said that the command generated the revenue from duties on general cargo and containerised cargo.

Abubakar said that the command had no record of seizures in 2018 as a result of the commitment of the officers and men of the command, while the Customs Area Controller had always sensitised clearing agents to the importance of honest declarations on freight.

He also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, for motivating the personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Abubakar pledged the determination of the customs command to remain committed to boosting international trade.

He, however, attributed the feats of the command in revenue generation to the introduction of Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II), which particularly facilitated the efforts of the command to surpass its 2018 revenue target.