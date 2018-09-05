news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called for the sack of Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Frank made the call following the raid on prominent South-South leader, Edwin Clark’s home in Abuja by the police.

Policemen stormed Clark’s home on Tuesday, September 5, 2018, saying they were looking for arms.

Wrong information

Apparently, an informant, Ismail Yakubu gave the police a wrong information.

Yakubu was paraded before newsmen on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

When asked how he got the information which he shared with the police, he said that it was a taxi driver that told him weapons were being off-loaded in the South-South leader’s house.

His words: "The whole street was blocked; no way in, no way out. So, I asked questions and it was the taxi driver that told me that this is the area Niger Delta people live. He then pointed to a truck entering the compound at the time.

"I checked the compound and discovered it is House 43. It was a white Hilux and it was sealed. The driver told me that the Hilux was full of ammunition, and I said 'what!'

"As an indigene of FCT, we are peace-loving people. I couldn't take that and that is what I said. I asked him if he was sure of the information."

Idris is not in charge

Frank, in a statement issued to newsmen, said that Tuesday’s incident has shown that Idris is not in charge of the police force.

The Police IG had denied knowledge of the raid on Clark’s house and ordered that the men who carried out the raid be arrested.

The former APC spokesman also said “This latest siege on the premises of Pa Clark must be thoroughly investigated and culprits made to face the law, or we will be at liberty to conclude that a plot to finally eliminate Chief Clark is at a full-blown stage as anything short of the IG’s sack will be seen as a nod by his paymasters to carry on with his nefarious acts.

“The activities of the Nigeria Police in recent times has left everyone wondering if indeed this is the same police saddled with the responsibility to “Serving and Protect” all Nigerian citizens.

“The modus operandi of this administration in clamping down and arm-twisting perceived opposition figures in the country has become one too many as Nigerians are now feeling perpetually under siege.

“To buttress this assertion, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, only recently ordered a review the activities of the FSARS – an arm of the police – that had become a living nightmare for law abiding citizens.

ALSO READ: Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy

“Furthermore, this unwarranted police assault on Chief Clark is an attack on the Ijaw Nation, aimed at stereotyping, embarrassing and nationally shaming the Ijaw People.

“The disdain and bad blood exhibited by this administration towards other minority tribes in the country is the worst since independence, and all well-meaning Nigerians must rise to condemn and resist it.”